Satya Breaks Ground on Dual Hyatt-Branded Hotel Totaling 298 Rooms in Houston

The new dual Hyatt-branded hotel in the Texas Medical Center in Houston is expected to be complete in 2022.

HOUSTON — Locally based development and consulting firm Satya has broken ground on a dual Hyatt-branded hotel at 7329 Fannin St. in Houston. The site is located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone within the Texas Medical Center and will house a 159-room Hyatt Place hotel and a 139-room Hyatt House hotel within a 14-story building. Shared amenities will include multiple dining venues, two bars, a lobby workstation, pool and a fitness center. The project team include Dallas-based architecture firm G2 and general contractor E.E. Reed & Associates. IBC Bank provided financing for construction, which is expected to be complete in 2022.

