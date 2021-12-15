REBusinessOnline

Satya to Build 37-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Rosenberg, Texas

Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Fairgrounds-Apartments-Rosenberg-Texas

Construction of Satya's new mixed-use project in Rosenberg is slated to begin next summer.

ROSENBERG, TEXAS — Locally based developer Satya will build a mixed-use project on a 37-acre site within a Qualified Opportunity Zone in Rosenberg, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The project will consist of Fairgrounds Apartments, a 312-unit multifamily community complex situated on a 15-acre site, as well as retail and restaurant space on an adjoining 17-acre parcel. Tenants such as Arby’s, Starbucks, Whataburger, AutoZone and Harbor Freight have already committed to the latter portion of the project. Residential units will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 670 to 1,500 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, playground, dog park, fitness center, golf simulator, beer garden and an Amazon package locker system. Garcia & Associates is the project architect. Construction is set to begin next summer and to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2023.

