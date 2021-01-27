REBusinessOnline

Saucy Brew Works to Open Brewpub, Coffeehouse in Detroit’s Brush Park

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The 5,700-square-foot space will be the first restaurant within Bedrock’s City Modern apartment development.

DETROIT — Saucy Brew Works will open a new brewpub and coffeehouse in Detroit’s Brush Park neighborhood. The opening is slated for March 3. The 5,700-square-foot space will be the first restaurant within Bedrock’s City Modern apartment development. Guests will enjoy a variety of beers and specialty coffees in addition to food offerings such as appetizers, sandwiches, wings and pizza. In response to COVID-19, Saucy Brew Works will provide hand sanitizer, masks, six-foot table distancing and floor markers for spacing. Residents of City Modern will receive a 20 percent discount. This is the fourth location for Saucy Brew Works, which maintains restaurants in Cleveland, Columbus and Orange, Ohio.

