REBusinessOnline

Sauder Woodworking Signs 100,000 SF Industrial Lease in New Haven, Indiana

Posted on by in Indiana, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

NEW HAVEN, IND. — Sauder Woodworking Co. has signed a 100,000-square-foot industrial lease at Building B within Cedar Oak Industrial Park in New Haven, just east of Fort Wayne. Located at 10651 Rose Ave., the building is the final space to be leased within the industrial park. Bill Drinkall and Brook Steed of Bradley Co. represented ownership in the lease transaction. Sauder is a producer of ready-to-assemble furniture and plans to bring 50 new jobs to New Haven.

