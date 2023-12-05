Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Casitas-Catalina-Tucson-AZ
Casitas Catalina in Tucson, Ariz., features 194 for-rent, single-family homes and an outdoor pool and spa. (Image courtesy of www.casitascatalina.com)
ArizonaBuild-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalWestern

Saunders & Amos, MEB Management Near Completion of 194 Single-Family Rental Homes in Tucson, Arizona

by Amy Works

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Saunders & Amos and its management partner MEB Management Services have begun pre-leasing at Casitas Catalina, a single-family rental development in Tucson.

Slated to open in 2024, Casitas Catalina will offer 194 single-family rental homes in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The property features pre-installed fiber-optic Wi-Fi, covered parking and smart-home technology for each resident. Situated on 19 acres, the community also features an outdoor pool and spa.

Move-ins for the $50 million project are slated to begin this month, with final construction extending through early 2024.

You may also like

Parkview Financial Provides $19.8M Construction Loan for Philadelphia...

Berkadia Arranges $67.2M Refinancing for Northpoint Apartments in...

Habitat Metro Opens 102-Unit ECO MESA Multifamily Property...

DIV Industrial Buys Development Site in Goodyear, Arizona...

CBRE Brokers $7M Sale of Tropicana Apartments in...

Dobbins Group to Develop Two Apartment Communities in...

CBRE Investment, GMH to Begin Renovations at 734-Bed...

DrinkPAK Signs Two Industrial Lease Expansions Totaling 2.9...

Wood Partners Opens 330-Unit Alta Cypress Springs Apartments...