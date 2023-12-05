Saunders & Amos, MEB Management Near Completion of 194 Single-Family Rental Homes in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Saunders & Amos and its management partner MEB Management Services have begun pre-leasing at Casitas Catalina, a single-family rental development in Tucson.

Slated to open in 2024, Casitas Catalina will offer 194 single-family rental homes in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The property features pre-installed fiber-optic Wi-Fi, covered parking and smart-home technology for each resident. Situated on 19 acres, the community also features an outdoor pool and spa.

Move-ins for the $50 million project are slated to begin this month, with final construction extending through early 2024.