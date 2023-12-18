Sava Holdings Buys 285,312 SF Office Complex in West Dallas, Plans Multifamily Conversion

DALLAS — Locally based hospitality development firm Sava Holdings has purchased Stemmons Towers, a 285,312-square-foot office complex in West Dallas, with plans to convert the property to multifamily use. Stemmons Towers consists of two 12-story buildings that were originally developed in the 1960s by Trammell Crow and John Stemmons, and Sava plans to add a 13th floor to each building as part of the project. The 13-acre site also includes open space for a residential pocket park and greenbelt area. Sava will rebrand the property as Lumiere. Construction is scheduled to begin in mid- to late 2024. John St. Clair and Trae Anderson of Dallas-based brokerage firm Younger Partners represented the seller in the disposition of the property.