Monday, December 18, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Stemmons-Towers-Dallas
Sava Holdings plans to begin the physical process of converting Stemmons Towers from office to residential use some time next year.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentMultifamilyOfficeTexas

Sava Holdings Buys 285,312 SF Office Complex in West Dallas, Plans Multifamily Conversion

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Locally based hospitality development firm Sava Holdings has purchased Stemmons Towers, a 285,312-square-foot office complex in West Dallas, with plans to convert the property to multifamily use. Stemmons Towers consists of two 12-story buildings that were originally developed in the 1960s by Trammell Crow and John Stemmons, and Sava plans to add a 13th floor to each building as part of the project. The 13-acre site also includes open space for a residential pocket park and greenbelt area. Sava will rebrand the property as Lumiere. Construction is scheduled to begin in mid- to late 2024. John St. Clair and Trae Anderson of Dallas-based brokerage firm Younger Partners represented the seller in the disposition of the property.

You may also like

Accelerated Solutions Group Opens 80,000 SF Manufacturing Facility...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 23,300 SF Retail Center...

Levcor Adds Five Tenants to MarqE Entertainment Center...

Arcadis Signs 19,605 SF Office Lease in Downtown...

JLL Arranges $110.2M Sale of Central Pennsylvania Warehouse

CBRE Brokers $74M Sale of Talia Apartments in...

Rockefeller Group, PCCP to Undertake 656,904 SF Industrial...

Vaisala Signs 28,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 20,000 SF Office Lease...