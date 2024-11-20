Wednesday, November 20, 2024
According to those involved i the deal, Savanna acquired 799 Broadway, a newly constructed office building in Manhattan, at a deeply discounted price. The transaction was completed through a lender-controlled sale process administered by Blackstone.
Savanna Acquires Manhattan Office Building for $255M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Savanna has acquired 799 Broadway, a 176,588-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area, for $255 million. Designed by Perkins & Will, the 12-story building was completed in 2022 and was 71 percent leased at the time of sale, with the tenant roster carrying a weighted average remaining lease term of 11 years. The building also houses a tenant lounge, outdoor amenity spaces and ground-floor retail space. Gary Phillips and Will Silverman of Eastdil Secured represented the seller, a partnership between Columbia Property Trust and Cannon Hill Capital Partners, in the transaction. The duo also procured Savanna as the buyer.

