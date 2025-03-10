Savanna Acquires Manhattan Office Building for $85M

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment and development firm Savanna has acquired a 95,000-square-foot office building in the Meatpacking District of Lower Manhattan for $85 million. The building at 430 W. 15th St. rises eight stories and includes 8,000 square feet of outdoor terrace space following a renovation in 2015. Will Silverman, Alana Bassen, Gary Philips and Jeff Organisciak of Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Adam Kopald of law firm Goodwin Procter acted on behalf of Savanna. The building was fully leased at the time of sale.