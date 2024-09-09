Save A Lot, Yellow Banana to Reopen Six Remodeled Grocery Stores in Chicago

CHICAGO — Save A Lot, a discount grocery chain, and Yellow Banana, a retail grocery platform that owns and operates Save A Lot locations, are reopening six remodeled stores in different neighborhoods across Chicago. The stores have undergone extensive interior and exterior renovations. The property at 420 S. Pulaski Road opened Sept. 5, while the stores at 10700 S. Halsted St., 2858 E. 83rd St., 7240 S. Stony Island Ave., 7908 S. Halsted St. and 4439 W. 63rd St. will reopen later this fall. Renovations include new flooring, lighting, equipment, HVAC systems, dairy and meat cases, paint, décor, fixtures and signage.

The project is a collaboration between Yellow Banana, the City of Chicago, city representatives and community organizations. The city committed more than $13 million to support the capital improvement needs of the six stores. According to a release, the temporarily closed stores faced several challenges, including delays in construction, equipment setbacks due to supply chain disruptions and utility connection issues following vandalization incidents that left two stores without power for nearly three months. Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the U.S. with roughly 750 stores in 32 states.