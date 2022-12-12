REBusinessOnline

Savi Provisions Opens New Grocery Store in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

Atlanta-based grocer Savi Provisions has opened a new store at 12630 Crabapple Road in Milton, Ga.

MILTON, GA. — Savi Provisions, an Atlanta-based boutique grocer, has opened a new location at Crapapple Market in Milton, roughly 30 miles north of Atlanta. Located at 12630 Crabapple Road, the store opened on Saturday, Dec. 10 and features the main grocery store (3,644 square feet) and a liquor market (983 square feet). Founded in 2009, Savi offers prepared foods such as sandwiches and salads in addition to organic groceries, wine, spirits and coffee.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  