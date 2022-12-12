Savi Provisions Opens New Grocery Store in Metro Atlanta

Atlanta-based grocer Savi Provisions has opened a new store at 12630 Crabapple Road in Milton, Ga.

MILTON, GA. — Savi Provisions, an Atlanta-based boutique grocer, has opened a new location at Crapapple Market in Milton, roughly 30 miles north of Atlanta. Located at 12630 Crabapple Road, the store opened on Saturday, Dec. 10 and features the main grocery store (3,644 square feet) and a liquor market (983 square feet). Founded in 2009, Savi offers prepared foods such as sandwiches and salads in addition to organic groceries, wine, spirits and coffee.