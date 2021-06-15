Savills Acquires Life Sciences, Tech Real Estate Consulting Firm T3 Advisors

NEW YORK CITY —Global real estate advisory firm Savills Inc. has acquired T3 Advisors, which provides site selection, project management and strategic planning services for life sciences and tech users. T3 Advisors, which was founded in 2001 and has offices in Boston, New York City, San Francisco and Palo Alto, will rebrand as T3 Advisors, A Savills Company. Roy Hirshland, CEO and founder of T3 Advisors, will become a vice chairman at Savills and will continue to lead the company. In addition, T3 Managing Partners Austin Barrett, David Bergeron and Mark Cote will become executive vice presidents and continue in their leadership roles with Savills.