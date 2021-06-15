REBusinessOnline

Savills Acquires Life Sciences, Tech Real Estate Consulting Firm T3 Advisors

Posted on by in Company News, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY —Global real estate advisory firm Savills Inc. has acquired T3 Advisors, which provides site selection, project management and strategic planning services for life sciences and tech users. T3 Advisors, which was founded in 2001 and has offices in Boston, New York City, San Francisco and Palo Alto, will rebrand as T3 Advisors, A Savills Company. Roy Hirshland, CEO and founder of T3 Advisors, will become a vice chairman at Savills and will continue to lead the company. In addition, T3 Managing Partners Austin Barrett, David Bergeron and Mark Cote will become executive vice presidents and continue in their leadership roles with Savills.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews