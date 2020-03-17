Savills Acquires Project Management Firm Macro Consultants

NEW YORK CITY — Full-service real estate firm Savills has acquired New York City-based project management firm Macro Consultants. The acquisition expands Savills’ existing advisory and management services platforms, which previously consisted of 50 professionals across the United States and Canada. At the time the deal closed, Macro Consultants, which was led by former managing principal Michael Glatt, employed more than 85 professionals across several major cities in the U.S., including New York City and Philadelphia. Along with those professionals, Glatt has joined Savills as vice chairman and North American head of project management. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.