Savills Brokers $24.7M Sale of Manufacturing Plant in Evansville, Indiana

EVANSVILLE, IND. — Savills has brokered the sale of Graham Packaging’s plastics manufacturing plant in Evansville for $24.7 million. The 266,720-square-foot, net-leased facility is located at 5504 Foundation Drive within Vanderburgh Industrial Park. Graham Packaging produces 300 million food and beverage containers annually at the property, which was built in 2002 and expanded in 2008. Maurice Nieman of Savills represented the undisclosed seller. SomeraRoad was the buyer.