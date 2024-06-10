Savills Brokers 27,761 SF Office Sublease in Manhattan’s Hudson Square

NEW YORK CITY — Savills has brokered a 27,761-square-foot office sublease at 250 Hudson St. in Manhattan’s Hudson Square area. The subtenant, EvolutionIQ, a platform that serves the insurance industry, is relocating from a 10,705-square-foot space at 27 W. 24th St. Zev Holzman, Christopher Foerch and Will Joumas of Savills represented EvolutionIQ in the lease negotiations. Holzman and Foerch also secured a subtenant for EvolutionIQ’s old space. Gabe Marans, Mitti Liebersohn and Maxine Rosen, also with Savills, represented the sublandlord, TMRW Life Sciences. Jack Resnick & Sons owns 250 Hudson Street.