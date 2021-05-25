Savills Brokers Sale of 100-Room Holiday Inn Express in Bethany Beach, Delaware

BETHANY BEACH, DEL. — Savills Inc. has brokered the sale of a 100-room Holiday Inn Express hotel in the coastal Delaware town of Bethany Beach. The hotel, which is located two blocks from the beach, is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of brands and offers a business center and a 1,400-square-foot conference space. Marc Magazine and Tom Baker of Savills represented the seller, a partnership between two entities doing business as Bethany Boardwalk Group LLC and Bethany Beach Ocean Inn LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was EOS Acquisitions LLC.