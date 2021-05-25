REBusinessOnline

Savills Brokers Sale of 100-Room Holiday Inn Express in Bethany Beach, Delaware

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Delaware, Hospitality, Northeast

BETHANY BEACH, DEL. — Savills Inc. has brokered the sale of a 100-room Holiday Inn Express hotel in the coastal Delaware town of Bethany Beach. The hotel, which is located two blocks from the beach, is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of brands and offers a business center and a 1,400-square-foot conference space. Marc Magazine and Tom Baker of Savills represented the seller, a partnership between two entities doing business as Bethany Boardwalk Group LLC and Bethany Beach Ocean Inn LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was EOS Acquisitions LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews