Savills Brokers Sale of 112-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in Bethany Beach, Delaware
BETHANY BEACH, DEL. — Savills Inc. has arranged the sale of the 112-room Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn, part of the Marriott family of brands, in coastal Delaware. The oceanfront hotel offers resort-like suites, a full-service spa and five meeting rooms. Marc Magazine and Tom Baker of Savills represented the seller, a partnership by entities doing business as Bethany Boardwalk Group LLC and Bethany Beach Ocean Inn LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was EOS Acquisitions LLC.
