Savills Completes $1.1B Acquisition of Eastdil Secured

NEW YORK CITY — London-based real estate brokerage firm Savills has completed its $1.1 billion acquisition of global advisory firm and real estate investment bank firm Eastdil Secured. The transaction was first announced in March, and the new company will be rebranded as Eastdil Secured Savills. Under the terms of the agreement, Savills purchased all of the equity of Eastdil, which has its U.S. headquarters in New York City. Eastdil Secured will continue to operate its existing business model within Savills Group, serving as the company’s global real estate investment bank and maintaining headquarters in New York City, Southern California and London. Eastdil’s other 21 offices will be rolled into the Savills network, which spans approximately 42,000 employees across 70 countries.