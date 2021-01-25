REBusinessOnline

Savills Negotiates Sale of 127,000 SF Office Property in Montvale, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

MONTVALE, N.J. — Savills Inc. has negotiated the sale of a 127,000-square-foot office property in Montvale, located in the northernmost part of the state. Private equity firm Tryko Partners purchased the asset from Western Union, which was also the building’s former occupant, for $5.5 million. Gregg Najarian, Slava Vaynberg, Nate Brzozowski and Brendan Fisher of Savills brokered the deal on behalf of Western Union. Tryko plans to convert the building into an assisted living facility.

