DALLAS — Savills has signed a 10,000-square-foot office lease expansion in Uptown Dallas. The commercial real estate advisory firm will relocate to the 14th floor of 23Springs, a 626,215-square-foot building in Uptown that is under construction, next spring. The deal represents a 25 percent expansion over Savills’ current space at Dallas Arts Tower. Granite Properties is developing 23Springs, which is now 56 percent preleased.