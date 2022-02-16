Savlan Capital Acquires Two Medical Office Buildings in Dallas Totaling 124,690 SF

DALLAS — Florida-based investment firm Savlan Capital has acquired 8575 and 8580 Magellan Parkway, two medical office buildings totaling 124,690 square feet that are located within the 62-acre Windsor Business Park in Dallas. California-based Modiv sold the buildings in conjunction with a 38,794-square-foot asset in Richmond, Va., for a total of $26 million. The first building totals 51,800 square feet, was built in 2004 and is leased to Williamson Drug Co., a division of CVS Health. The second building spans 72,890 square feet, was constructed in 2001 and is occupied by Bon Secours Mercy Health. Joe Massa, Anthony Lunceford, Thomas Fakharzadeh and Michael Grenaway of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented Modiv in the transaction.