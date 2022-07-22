REBusinessOnline

Savlan Capital Acquires Two Midwest Medical Office Buildings for $14.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Indiana, Midwest

Pictured is Edison Lakes Medical Center in Mishawaka, Ind.

BLUE ISLAND, ILL. AND MISHAWAKA, IND. — Savlan Capital has acquired two medical office buildings, one in suburban Chicago and the other in suburban South Bend, for a combined $14.7 million. The Hollywood, Fla.-based investment group purchased Edison Lakes Medical Center in Mishawaka for $8.6 million. The property, built in 1991, comprises 10 medical office condominiums totaling 49,536 square feet that are situated within a larger office park. Joseph DiSalvo, Forest Bender and Alexander Hull of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as EL Medical Center LLC.

In the second transaction, Savlan purchased an 18,034-square-foot medical office building located at 12200 S. Western Ave. in Blue Island for $6.1 million. Developed in 2007 as a retail strip center, the property is fully leased to Fresenius, Dental Dreams and Midwest Express Clinic. Eric Cline of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as Shops at Blue Island LLC.

