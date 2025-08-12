Tuesday, August 12, 2025
The portfolio included Lakeside V, an office building in Jacksonville leased to EY.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialOfficeSoutheast

Savlan Capital Purchases Office, Flex Portfolio in Jacksonville for $52M

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Savlan Capital has purchased a seven-building office and flex portfolio in Jacksonville for $52 million. An undisclosed financial institution sold the properties, which span 765,190 square feet and are situated within the Lakeside and Flagler Center business parks.

Robbie McEwan and Hunter Smith of JLL represented the buyer and seller in the transaction. The portfolio was 57.2 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including HTS Logistics (corporate headquarters), Kimley-Horn, EY, Pulte Home Co., Siemens Mobility, United Healthcare Service and Total Quality Logistics.

