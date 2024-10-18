Saxum Real Estate Begins Development of 322,600 SF Cold Storage Project in Crown Point, Indiana

CROWN POINT, IND. — Saxum Real Estate has begun development of a 322,600-square-foot cold storage project for Arcadia Cold in Crown Point, a city in northwest Indiana. FCL Builders is the general contractor. The project will feature a clear height of 50 feet, ample dock space and dock doors to expedite distribution and container handling services, and convertible rooms with temperature capabilities between minus 10 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2026. Arcadia Cold specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution and value-add services to the food industry and is the seventh-largest cold storage operator in the U.S., according to a release.