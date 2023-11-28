Tuesday, November 28, 2023
The second phase of Saxum Real Estate's new multifamily project in Philadelphia will add 187 units to the local supply.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Saxum Real Estate Breaks Ground on 187-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — New Jersey-based developer Saxum Real Estate has broken ground on a 187-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. The project marks the second phase of a larger, 466-unit development. Amenities will include a pool, courtyard, fitness center and a dog wash. Michael Klein, Tom Didio and Ryan Ade of JLL arranged undisclosed amounts of construction financing through Corebridge Financial and joint venture equity from an unnamed partner on behalf of Saxum Real Estate. Information on floor plans and an expected completion date was also not disclosed.

