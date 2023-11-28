Saxum Real Estate Breaks Ground on 187-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — New Jersey-based developer Saxum Real Estate has broken ground on a 187-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. The project marks the second phase of a larger, 466-unit development. Amenities will include a pool, courtyard, fitness center and a dog wash. Michael Klein, Tom Didio and Ryan Ade of JLL arranged undisclosed amounts of construction financing through Corebridge Financial and joint venture equity from an unnamed partner on behalf of Saxum Real Estate. Information on floor plans and an expected completion date was also not disclosed.