The site of Eastwind El Paso offers proximity to the Zaragosa Bridge, El Paso’s primary border crossing to Mexico.
Saxum Real Estate Breaks Ground on 754,000 SF Industrial Project in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Saxum Real Estate, a New Jersey-based investment and development firm, has broken ground on a 754,000-square-foot industrial project in El Paso that represents Phase I of a larger, 1.7 million-square-foot park. The site spans 120 acres along I-10, and the development will be known as Eastwind El Paso. Phase I will comprise a 407,000-square-foot cross-dock building and 347,000-square-foot rear-load building that will have 36-foot clear heights. Building designs and features will be able to support warehouse, distribution and manufacturing uses. Completion of Phase I is slated for the second quarter of next year. Phase II of Eastwind El Paso will add 930,000 square feet of industrial space to the local supply across an unspecified number of buildings.

