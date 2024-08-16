Friday, August 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Saxum Real Estate, Meadow Partners Buy 80,420 SF Industrial Flex Building in Hamilton, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HAMILTON, N.J. — A partnership between New Jersey-based Saxum Real Estate and Meadow Partners, an investment firm with offices in New York and London, has purchased an 80,420-square-foot industrial flex building in Hamilton, located just outside of Trenton. The site at 1 Electronics Drive spans 16 acres, including land for future expansion. The building, which according to LoopNet Inc. was constructed in 1972 and renovated in 2000, includes 530 parking spaces and was 73 percent leased at the time of sale to three tenants. JLL represented the seller, BTR Capital Group, in the transaction. Zimmel Associates has been tapped as the leasing agent.

You may also like

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 52-Acre Industrial...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 19,973 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 92-Acre Industrial Development Site...

Irgang Group Welcomes Three New Tenants to Shopping...

Largo Capital Arranges $7.3M Loan for Refinancing of...

Dacon Corp. Completes 7,400 SF Industrial, Life Sciences...

MLG Capital Acquires 280-Unit Silverwood Apartments in Mission,...

Byline Bank Provides $19.1M in Acquisition Financing for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 261-Unit Self-Storage...