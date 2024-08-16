Saxum Real Estate, Meadow Partners Buy 80,420 SF Industrial Flex Building in Hamilton, New Jersey

HAMILTON, N.J. — A partnership between New Jersey-based Saxum Real Estate and Meadow Partners, an investment firm with offices in New York and London, has purchased an 80,420-square-foot industrial flex building in Hamilton, located just outside of Trenton. The site at 1 Electronics Drive spans 16 acres, including land for future expansion. The building, which according to LoopNet Inc. was constructed in 1972 and renovated in 2000, includes 530 parking spaces and was 73 percent leased at the time of sale to three tenants. JLL represented the seller, BTR Capital Group, in the transaction. Zimmel Associates has been tapped as the leasing agent.