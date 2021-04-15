Saxum Real Estate to Develop 297-Unit Apartment Community in Philadelphia

Fishtown Kensington Village in Philadelphia is expected to be complete in 2022.

PHILADELPHIA — New Jersey-based Saxum Real Estate Cos. will develop Fishtown Kensington Village, a 297-unit apartment community in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. The property will feature loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz countertops. Amenities will include a coworking café, two clubrooms, an industrial kitchen, lounge, two rooftop terraces and a fitness center. Thomas Didio, Michael Klein and Ryan Ade of JLL arranged a three-year, floating-rate construction loan in the amount of $46.5 million for the project through Valley Bank. Completion is slated for summer 2022.