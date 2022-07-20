REBusinessOnline

SB Pacific Group Sells Peaks at Redington Multifamily Property in Tucson for $53.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Tucson, Ariz., Peaks at Redington features 301 apartments, a swimming pool, bocce ball court and outdoor fitness equipment.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — SB Pacific Group has completed the disposition of Peaks at Redington, an apartment community located along Speedway Boulevard, to MF Asset Management for $53.9 million, or $179,070 per unit.

Constructed in 1980 on 10 acres, Peaks at Redington features 301 apartments with nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers and balconies or patios. Community amenities include a swimming pool, bocce ball court and outdoor fitness equipment.

Clint Wadlund, Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

