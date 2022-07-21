REBusinessOnline

SB Properties Acquires 276-Unit Vargos on the Lake Apartments in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Arizona-based SB Properties has acquired Vargos on the Lake, a 276-unit apartment community in West Houston. The property offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include a pool with a sundeck, fitness center with yoga and kickboxing stations, resident lounge with billiards and poker tables, conference lounge and a dog park. Jennifer Ray and Ryan Epstein of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, Berkshire Group, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

