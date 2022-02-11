SB Real Estate Partners Buys Apartments Community in Vancouver, Washington for $75M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Portola Bridge Creek features 270 apartments, a swimming pool, playground, dog parks and a 24-hour modern fitness center.

VANCOUVER, WASH. — SB Real Estate Partners has acquired Bridge Creek Apartments, a garden-style multifamily community in Vancouver. An undisclosed seller sold the property, which will be rebranded as Portola Bridge Creek, for $75 million. The community is located at 9211 NE 15th Ave. within the Hazel Dell North area of Vancouver, about 14 miles north of Portland, Ore.

Built in multiple phases from 1984 and 1989, the property features 270 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 650 to 1,150 square feet. Community amenities include a swimming pool with poolside barbecue stations, a playground, dog parks, a fully automated Amazon package locker system and a 24-hour modern fitness center.