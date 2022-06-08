REBusinessOnline

SB Real Estate Partners Buys Azura Apartments in North Phoenix for $91M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Azura-Apts-Phoenix-AZ

Azura Apartments in Phoenix features 387 apartments, three swimming pools and three laundry facilities.

PHOENIX — SB Real Estate Partners has purchased Azura Apartments, a multifamily property located at 2700 W. Sahuaro Drive in Phoenix, for $91 million. The buyer will rebrand the community as Portola North Phoenix.

Built in 1980, Azura Apartments features 387 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 474 square feet to 924 square feet. Community amenities include a recently modernized clubhouse, three swimming pools, three laundry facilities, secured-access gating, barbecue areas and playground areas.

Cliff David and Steven Gebing of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  