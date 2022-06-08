SB Real Estate Partners Buys Azura Apartments in North Phoenix for $91M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Azura Apartments in Phoenix features 387 apartments, three swimming pools and three laundry facilities.

PHOENIX — SB Real Estate Partners has purchased Azura Apartments, a multifamily property located at 2700 W. Sahuaro Drive in Phoenix, for $91 million. The buyer will rebrand the community as Portola North Phoenix.

Built in 1980, Azura Apartments features 387 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 474 square feet to 924 square feet. Community amenities include a recently modernized clubhouse, three swimming pools, three laundry facilities, secured-access gating, barbecue areas and playground areas.

Cliff David and Steven Gebing of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer in the deal.