SB Real Estate Purchases Cantamar Apartments in Glendale for $58.1M
GLENDALE, ARIZ. — SB Real Estate Partners has purchased Cantamar Apartments, a garden-style multifamily community located at 16630 N. 43rd Ave. Glendale, for $58.1 million. The buyer will rebrand the 180-unit asset as Portola On Bell.
Built in 1988, the community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,086 square feet, with washers/dryers, nine-foot ceilings and balconies. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and resident clubhouse with a business center.
SB Real Estate is planning a $4 million capital improvement program to enhance the property’s curb appeal, common area amenities and unit interiors.
