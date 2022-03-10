REBusinessOnline

SB Real Estate Purchases Cantamar Apartments in Glendale for $58.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Portola-On-Bell-Glendale-AZ

Located in Glendale, Ariz., Portola On Bell features 180 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and resident clubhouse with business center.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — SB Real Estate Partners has purchased Cantamar Apartments, a garden-style multifamily community located at 16630 N. 43rd Ave. Glendale, for $58.1 million. The buyer will rebrand the 180-unit asset as Portola On Bell.

Built in 1988, the community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,086 square feet, with washers/dryers, nine-foot ceilings and balconies. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and resident clubhouse with a business center.

SB Real Estate is planning a $4 million capital improvement program to enhance the property’s curb appeal, common area amenities and unit interiors.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  