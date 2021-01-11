REBusinessOnline

SBC Investors Sells 8.2-Acre Industrial Site in South San Francisco to Prologis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

SAN FRANCISCO — SBC Investors LLC has completed the sale of an 8.2-acre land site located at 200-212 Shaw Road, 214-218 Shaw Road and 1264-1272 San Mateo Ave. in San Francisco. Prologis acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

The 8.2-acre site is adjacent to San Francisco International Airport and U.S. Route 101, connecting South San Francisco to the rest of the Bay Area. Additionally, the property is roughly four blocks from the BART San Bruno station and five blocks from the CalTrain San Bruno station.

Darla Longo, Rebecca Perlmutter, Marshall Hydorn, David Black and Karl Hansen of CBRE represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal.

