SBH Real Estate Group Acquires Single-Tenant Retail Building in Burbank for $3.6M
BURBANK, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based SBH Real Estate Group has purchased a vacant, single-tenant retail building in Burbank for $3.6 million.
Located at 1750 W. Olive Ave., the 5,324-square-foot building includes a grandfathered drive-thru. U.S. Bank formerly occupied the property, which was originally built in 1974.
Lee Shapiro of Kennedy Wilson brokered the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.