SBH Real Estate Group Acquires Single-Tenant Retail Building in Burbank for $3.6M

The 5,324-square-foot building at 1750 W. Olive Ave. in Burbank, Calif., was vacant at the time of sale.

BURBANK, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based SBH Real Estate Group has purchased a vacant, single-tenant retail building in Burbank for $3.6 million.

Located at 1750 W. Olive Ave., the 5,324-square-foot building includes a grandfathered drive-thru. U.S. Bank formerly occupied the property, which was originally built in 1974.

Lee Shapiro of Kennedy Wilson brokered the transaction.