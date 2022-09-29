SBH Real Estate Group Divests of Pollo Campero-Occupied Restaurant Property in Covina, California

COVINA, CALIF. — SBH Real Estate Group has completed the disposition of a triple-net-leased restaurant asset located at 1477 N. Azusa Ave. in Covina. HB Property Management acquired the asset for $4.6 million.

Pollo Campero, a fast-casual restaurant chain, signed a 15-year ground lease to occupy the restaurant property, which is slated to open for business at the end of September.

Matt Schwartz of Newmark represented Eric Silverman of SBH Real Estate Group, while Moon Lim of JLL represented the buyer in the deal.