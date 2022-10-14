REBusinessOnline

SBH Real Estate Group Divests of Raising Cane’s-Occupied Property in Alhambra, California for $8.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

1300-E-Valley-Blvd-Alhambra-CA

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers occupies the 3,957-square-foot restaurant property at 1300 E. Valley Blvd. in Alhambra, Calif.

ALHAMBRA, CALIF. — SBH Real Estate Group has completed the disposition of the ground lease for a single-tenant restaurant building in Alhambra. A Southern California-based private investor acquired the asset for $8.2 million.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers occupies the 3,957-square-foot property, which is situated on 1.4 acres at 1300 E. Valley Blvd. The newly developed building features the restaurant’s latest prototype design and opened for business in June 2022. The property offers a double drive-thru and includes a 704-square-foot outdoor patio area.

Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller, Eric Silverman of SBH Real Estate Group, while Voit represented the buyer in the deal. Ben Townsend and Matt Marlin of SRS’ debt and equity group procured acquisition financing for the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  