SBH Real Estate Group Divests of Raising Cane’s-Occupied Property in Alhambra, California for $8.2M

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers occupies the 3,957-square-foot restaurant property at 1300 E. Valley Blvd. in Alhambra, Calif.

ALHAMBRA, CALIF. — SBH Real Estate Group has completed the disposition of the ground lease for a single-tenant restaurant building in Alhambra. A Southern California-based private investor acquired the asset for $8.2 million.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers occupies the 3,957-square-foot property, which is situated on 1.4 acres at 1300 E. Valley Blvd. The newly developed building features the restaurant’s latest prototype design and opened for business in June 2022. The property offers a double drive-thru and includes a 704-square-foot outdoor patio area.

Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller, Eric Silverman of SBH Real Estate Group, while Voit represented the buyer in the deal. Ben Townsend and Matt Marlin of SRS’ debt and equity group procured acquisition financing for the buyer.