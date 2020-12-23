SBH Real Estate Sells Harbor Freight Tools-Occupied Building in Orange County for $6.5M

Harbor Freight Tools occupies the 22,297-square-foot retail building at 250 N. Harbor Blvd. in La Habra.

LA HABRA, CALIF. — SBH Real Estate Group has completed the disposition of a single-tenant retail property located on 1.9 acres at 250 N. Harbor Blvd. in La Habra. Engineering Model Associates acquired the building for $6.5 million.

Harbor Freight Tools, a discount tool and equipment retailer, occupies the 22,297-square-foot property on a long-term, triple-net lease.

Daniel Tyner and Adam Friedlander of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.