SBH Real Estate Sells Harbor Freight Tools-Occupied Building in Orange County for $6.5M
LA HABRA, CALIF. — SBH Real Estate Group has completed the disposition of a single-tenant retail property located on 1.9 acres at 250 N. Harbor Blvd. in La Habra. Engineering Model Associates acquired the building for $6.5 million.
Harbor Freight Tools, a discount tool and equipment retailer, occupies the 22,297-square-foot property on a long-term, triple-net lease.
Daniel Tyner and Adam Friedlander of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.