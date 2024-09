PALATINE, ILL. — S&C Electric Co. has opened a new 275,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Palatine, a northwestern suburb of Chicago. The expansion created 200 production and engineering jobs. The property is situated about 25 miles from S&C’s headquarters and manufacturing campus in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood. Production in Palatine includes circuit-washers, devices that protect transmission substation transformers and other grid-hardening equipment.