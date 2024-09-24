Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Located in San Mateo, Calif., San Mateo Gateway Center features 235,000 square feet of office space spread across three buildings.
SC Properties Buys 235,000 SF Office Campus in San Mateo, California

by Amy Works

SAN MATEO, CALIF. — San Mateo-based SC Properties has acquired San Mateo Gateway Center, a Class A office campus in San Mateo. Kennedy Wilson sold the three-building asset for an undisclosed price.

Located at 1800, 1810 and 1820 Gateway Drive, the 235,000-square-foot campus features natural light on all floors, an onsite café, speculative suite, upgraded lobby and common areas, an outdoor lounge and seating areas, a common conference room, fitness center and ample parking. At the time of sale, the property was 40 percent vacant.

SC Properties’ Kevin Phillips and Chris Giotinis led the transaction. Gary Boitano of Cushman & Wakefield and Clarke Funkhouser of JLL consulted the buyer on the acquisition and were retained to handle leasing of the campus.

