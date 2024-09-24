SC Properties Buys 235,000 SF Office Campus in San Mateo, California

SAN MATEO, CALIF. — San Mateo-based SC Properties has acquired San Mateo Gateway Center, a Class A office campus in San Mateo. Kennedy Wilson sold the three-building asset for an undisclosed price.

Located at 1800, 1810 and 1820 Gateway Drive, the 235,000-square-foot campus features natural light on all floors, an onsite café, speculative suite, upgraded lobby and common areas, an outdoor lounge and seating areas, a common conference room, fitness center and ample parking. At the time of sale, the property was 40 percent vacant.

SC Properties’ Kevin Phillips and Chris Giotinis led the transaction. Gary Boitano of Cushman & Wakefield and Clarke Funkhouser of JLL consulted the buyer on the acquisition and were retained to handle leasing of the campus.