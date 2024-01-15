Monday, January 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

SCALE Lending Funds $46M Bridge Loan for Brooklyn Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — SCALE Lending, the debt financing arm of Slate Property Group, has funded a $46 million bridge loan for Arris Grand, a 113-unit apartment building located at 982-998 Fulton St. in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood. Completed late last year, the nine-story building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, rooftop terrace and lounges, as well as 7,154 square feet of street-level retail space. Fogarty Finger designed Arris Grand. The undisclosed borrower will use the proceeds to retire existing construction debt and fund costs of lease-up.

You may also like

Reap Capital Buys 288-Unit Brookside Apartments in Arlington

Developer Underway on 260-Unit Multifamily Project in West...

Mesa West Provides $53.5M Construction Loan for Central...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Multifamily Development...

JLL Negotiates $16.1M Sale of Grocery Store in...

ERG Commercial Arranges $7.5M Loan for Refinancing of...

Associated Bank Arranges $145.2M in Construction Financing for...

Kiser Group Brokers $7.6M Sale of Multifamily Property...

PGIM Real Estate Provides $18.5M Mezzanine Loan for...