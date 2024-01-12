Friday, January 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
26-Van-Reipen-Jersey-City
Over the past six months, SCALE has provided $403 million across three loans to Namdar Group for properties in the Journal Square area of Jersey City, including the 27-story apartment building at 26 Van Reipen Ave. (pictured).
LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

SCALE Lending Funds Two Loans Totaling $243M for Jersey City Multifamily Properties

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — SCALE Lending, the debt financing arm of Slate Property Group, has funded two loans totaling $243 million for a pair of multifamily properties in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. In the first transaction, SCALE provided a $160 million construction loan for a 27-story project that will be located at 626 Newark Ave. The property will house 576 units, 9,915 square feet of street-level retail and 17,747 square feet of office space, with construction slated for a 2026 completion. In the second deal, SCALE provided an $83 million bridge loan for a 27-story, 235-unit building located at 26 Van Reipen Ave. that includes 7,562 square feet of retail and 7,546 square feet of office space. Proceeds from this loan will be used to retire construction debt and fund lease-up and stabilization costs. Drew Fletcher and Bryan Grover of Greystone arranged both loans on behalf of the borrower, Namdar Group.

You may also like

Standard, Vistria Group Acquire Workforce Housing Community in...

Greystone Monticello Provides $36.3M in Bridge Financing for...

Landmark Properties Recapitalizes 934-Bed Student Housing Community in...

MassHousing Provides $21M in Financing for Mixed-Income Housing...

DoorDash Signs 115,382 SF Office Lease Expansion at...

Kislak Arranges $6.9M Sale of Sheridan Gardens Apartments...

Venture One Acquires 94,739 SF Industrial Building in...

Alliance Residential Sells 288-Unit Broadstone Dobson Ranch in...

BridgeCore Provides $12.8M Refinancing for Industrial Property in...