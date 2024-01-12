SCALE Lending Funds Two Loans Totaling $243M for Jersey City Multifamily Properties

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — SCALE Lending, the debt financing arm of Slate Property Group, has funded two loans totaling $243 million for a pair of multifamily properties in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. In the first transaction, SCALE provided a $160 million construction loan for a 27-story project that will be located at 626 Newark Ave. The property will house 576 units, 9,915 square feet of street-level retail and 17,747 square feet of office space, with construction slated for a 2026 completion. In the second deal, SCALE provided an $83 million bridge loan for a 27-story, 235-unit building located at 26 Van Reipen Ave. that includes 7,562 square feet of retail and 7,546 square feet of office space. Proceeds from this loan will be used to retire construction debt and fund lease-up and stabilization costs. Drew Fletcher and Bryan Grover of Greystone arranged both loans on behalf of the borrower, Namdar Group.