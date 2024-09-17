Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Prestige Construction will serve as the general contractor for the new two-building multifamily project in the Mott Haven area of The Bronx, which is slated for completion in November 2025. Both sites have been vested into New York's 421a program.
SCALE Lending Provides $135M Construction Loan for Bronx Multifamily Projects

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — SCALE Lending, the debt financing arm of Slate Property Group, has provided a $135 million construction loan for 261 Grand Concourse and 315 Grand Concourse, two adjacent multifamily projects that will be located in the Mott Haven area of The Bronx. The two buildings will rise14 stories and house 405 units between them. Residences will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and the development will also include 136 parking spaces and a 5,100-square-foot shared recreation space. Landstone Capital arranged the 24-month loan on behalf of the developer, Beitel Group, which acquired the sites in April 2022 and subsequently demolished existing structures. Completion is slated for late 2025.

