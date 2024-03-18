SCALE Lending Provides $140M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — SCALE Lending, the debt financing arm of Slate Property Group, has provided a $140 million construction loan for a 354-unit multifamily project that will be located at 2366 Bedford Ave. in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood. Designed by S. Wieder Architect PC, the seven-story building will feature ground-floor retail space, onsite parking and amenities such as a café/business lounge, wet and dry saunas, golf simulator and a cycling studio. Leah Paskus of Landstone Capital Group arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower and developer, Clipper Equity. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2025.