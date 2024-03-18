Monday, March 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

SCALE Lending Provides $140M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — SCALE Lending, the debt financing arm of Slate Property Group, has provided a $140 million construction loan for a 354-unit multifamily project that will be located at 2366 Bedford Ave. in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood. Designed by S. Wieder Architect PC, the seven-story building will feature ground-floor retail space, onsite parking and amenities such as a café/business lounge, wet and dry saunas, golf simulator and a cycling studio. Leah Paskus of Landstone Capital Group arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower and developer, Clipper Equity. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2025.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of Midtown Houston...

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 65-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Bremner Real Estate Breaks Ground on 48,000 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.6M Sale of Apartment...

HHHunt, GrayCo to Develop 334-Acre Master-Planned Community in...

JLL Arranges $73.6M Acquisition Loan for National Four-Property...

Kolter Multifamily Begins Leasing 300-Unit Alton Serenoa Apartments...

Syracuse University to Develop Two New Residence Halls

J. Calnan & Associates Completes 52,000 SF Life...