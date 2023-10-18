Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
147-35-95th-Ave.-Queens
The apartment building at 147-35 95th Ave. in Queens is eligible for and on track to secure a 421-a tax abatement, which is an exemption of varying lengths for newly constructed residential buildings.
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

SCALE Lending Provides $142M Construction Loan for Queens Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — SCALE Lending, the debt financing arm of locally based development and investment firm Slate Property Group, has provided a $142 million construction loan for a 521-unit multifamily project in the Jamaica area of Queens. The building at 147-35 95th Ave. will rise 24 stories and offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units. The property will also house 363 parking spaces and 1,231 square feet of retail space. Residential amenities will include a gym with a yoga room, children’s playroom, business center and conference rooms, rooftop lounge, game room, theater room and a TikTok room. The sponsor, Sutphin Boulevard Equities, will use the proceeds to fund the final stages of construction, as well as lease-up and stabilization of the property. Steve Hersko of SHB Group arranged the 30-month, floating-rate loan. Completion is slated for next summer. Other project partners include Heartfelt Townhouse Builders, structural engineer Thorton Tomassetti and J Frankl Architects.

You may also like

Trinity Investments-Led Joint Venture Secures $750M Refinancing of...

Stonemont Financial, Davis Cos. Complete 2.7 MSF Industrial...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $94M Sale of Seven...

Partnership Delivers 288,000 SF Life Sciences Project in...

Coastal Ridge Receives $130M Recapitalization for Nine20 Student...

Amazon Launches Two Delivery Centers Totaling 285,000 SF...

Driftwood Capital Secures $115M Refinancing for Scottsdale McCormick...

IPA Arranges Sale of 102,660 SF Shopping Center...

KeyBank Provides $36.3M in Financing for Elevate at...