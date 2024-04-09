Tuesday, April 9, 2024
120-E.-144th-St.-Bronx
The new multifamily building at 120 E. 144th St. in The Bronx will also include a rooftop lounge and 149 underground parking spaces.
SCALE Lending Provides $150M Construction Loan for Bronx Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — SCALE Lending, the debt financing arm of Slate Property Group, has provided a $150 million construction loan for a 450-unit multifamily project that will be located at 120 E. 144th St. in the Mott Haven area of The Bronx. The 13-story building will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as an outdoor courtyard and garden, a fitness center with yoga studio, business lounge, conference room, music room, coworking space and a rooftop lounge. Leah Paskus of Landstone Capital Group arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, Beitel Group, which purchased the site in 2022 and demolished the original structure. Construction is slated for a mid-2025 completion.

