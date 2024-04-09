SCALE Lending Provides $150M Construction Loan for Bronx Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — SCALE Lending, the debt financing arm of Slate Property Group, has provided a $150 million construction loan for a 450-unit multifamily project that will be located at 120 E. 144th St. in the Mott Haven area of The Bronx. The 13-story building will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as an outdoor courtyard and garden, a fitness center with yoga studio, business lounge, conference room, music room, coworking space and a rooftop lounge. Leah Paskus of Landstone Capital Group arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, Beitel Group, which purchased the site in 2022 and demolished the original structure. Construction is slated for a mid-2025 completion.