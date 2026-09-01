SCALE Lending Provides $245M Loan for First Phase of Upland Park Apartments in Miami

MIAMI — SCALE Lending, the debt financing arm of Slate Property Group, has provided a $245 million bridge loan for Phase IA of Upland Park, a $1 billion mixed-use development underway on 47 acres in Miami’s Sweetwater neighborhood. The transit-oriented project is a redevelopment of West Miami-Dade County’s former Dolphin Park-and-Ride/Transit Terminal Facility.

The borrower and developer, Terra Group, will use proceeds of the loan to pay off the existing construction loan, which was also provided by SCALE Lending. The floating-rate loan features two six-month extension options.

Terra expects to complete construction of the first phase, which comprises 578 apartments across five residential buildings, next month. The company has tapped Charleston-based Greystar as the property manager. Floorplans come in studio through three-bedroom configurations, with monthly rental rates ranging from $2,726 to $4,811, according to Apartments.com. Amenities will include pickleball courts, a dog park, bike storage, EV charging stations, swimming pools, lake access and a clubhouse featuring a theater, social lounges, a business center, fitness centers and a children’s playroom.

The design-build team includes PPK Architects, master architect Arquitectonica and urban planner Plusurbia Design. At full completion, Upland Park will feature more than 2,000 apartments, a 126-room hotel, roughly 282,000 square feet of retail space and approximately 414,000 square feet of commercial space, including Class A offices.