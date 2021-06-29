REBusinessOnline

Scale Lending Provides $63M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in The Bronx

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group, has provided a $63 million construction loan for 322 Grand Concourse, a 151-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Mott Haven area of The Bronx. Thirty percent (45) of the units in the 14-story building will be earmarked as affordable housing. Construction is expected to take about two years to complete.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews