Scale Lending Provides $63M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group, has provided a $63 million construction loan for 322 Grand Concourse, a 151-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Mott Haven area of The Bronx. Thirty percent (45) of the units in the 14-story building will be earmarked as affordable housing. Construction is expected to take about two years to complete.