ScanlanKemperBard Acquires 620,000 SF Distribution Center in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — ScanlanKemperBard and an institutional investor have purchased a 620,000-square-foot Class A industrial distribution center in Glendale.

Slate Real Estate Capital, the private credit business of Slate Asset Management, provided a $46.3 million senior loan facility to the buyers. Ramsey Daya and Grant Gooding of Newmark represented the borrower in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



