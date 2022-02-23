ScanlanKemperBard Acquires 620,000 SF Distribution Center in Glendale, Arizona
GLENDALE, ARIZ. — ScanlanKemperBard and an institutional investor have purchased a 620,000-square-foot Class A industrial distribution center in Glendale.
Slate Real Estate Capital, the private credit business of Slate Asset Management, provided a $46.3 million senior loan facility to the buyers. Ramsey Daya and Grant Gooding of Newmark represented the borrower in the transaction.
