ScanlanKemperBard Acquires 620,000 SF Distribution Center in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — ScanlanKemperBard and an institutional investor have purchased a 620,000-square-foot Class A industrial distribution center in Glendale.

Slate Real Estate Capital, the private credit business of Slate Asset Management, provided a $46.3 million senior loan facility to the buyers. Ramsey Daya and Grant Gooding of Newmark represented the borrower in the transaction.