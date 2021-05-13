REBusinessOnline

ScanlanKemperBard, WHI Real Estate Partners Sell 43,151 SF Office Building in Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Oregon, Western

Located in Portland, Ore., 5550 Macadam features 43,151 square feet of office space.

PORTLAND, ORE. — ScanlanKemperBard and WHI Real Estate Partners have completed the sale of 5550 Macadam, an office building located in Portland. The name of the buyer and acquisition price were not released.

Renovated in 2019, the three-story, 43,151-square-foot building features updated common areas, locker rooms and restrooms; a modern, light-filled lobby; and lush landscaping. The property offers 14,000-square-foot floor plates and was 89 percent leased at the time of sale.

Buzz Ellis, Logan Greer and Adam Taylor of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.

