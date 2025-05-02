Friday, May 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Scannell Properties Begins Construction on 139,674 SF Cold Storage Facility in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Indianapolis-based developer Scannell Properties has begun construction on a 139,674-square-foot cold storage facility in Fort Worth. The facility will consist of 127,307 square feet of freezer space and 12,367 square feet of office space, with the capacity for 40,667 square feet of expansion. In addition, the facility will have 42-foot clear heights, 24 fully equipped dock doors, space for approximately 15,000 pallet positions and six flex rooms with temperatures that will range from -10 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. CBRE is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for mid-2026.

You may also like

Finial Group Negotiates 50,600 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $5.8M Sale of Industrial...

NewMark Merrill to Complete $1.5M Remodel of Bricktown...

JLL Arranges $67M Construction Loan for Pittsburgh Multifamily...

Feil Receives $65M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential Conversion...

Moss Completes 248-Room Opal Sol Luxury Resort &...

13th Floor, JSB Capital Group Obtain $67.5M Construction...

Vista Residential Breaks Ground on 221-Unit Multifamily Development...

Phoenix Development Begins Construction on 264-Room, Dual-Branded Hotel...