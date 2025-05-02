Scannell Properties Begins Construction on 139,674 SF Cold Storage Facility in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Indianapolis-based developer Scannell Properties has begun construction on a 139,674-square-foot cold storage facility in Fort Worth. The facility will consist of 127,307 square feet of freezer space and 12,367 square feet of office space, with the capacity for 40,667 square feet of expansion. In addition, the facility will have 42-foot clear heights, 24 fully equipped dock doors, space for approximately 15,000 pallet positions and six flex rooms with temperatures that will range from -10 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. CBRE is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for mid-2026.